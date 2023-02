Zelenskyy Allows Appointment Of Military Man As First Deputy Defense Minister, Although Law Prohibits This

By his decree, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed the appointment of a military man to the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense during the period of martial law, although the law "On National Security" prohibits it, because only a civilian can be appointed to this position.

Zelenskyy signed the relevant decree on February 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, Zelenskyy allowed a serviceman with the rank of lieutenant general or vice admiral to be appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Defense during martial law.

With this decree, the President changed the decree "On the list of positions filled by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, law enforcement agencies of special purpose in state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations, as well as state and communal educational institutions, and boundary military ranks under these positions" dated May 3, 2017 No. 126.

Today, the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense is held by Ivan Rusnak.

At the same time, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit to the National Security and Defense Council proposals for strengthening democratic civilian control over the bodies and formations of the security and defense sector in accordance with NATO standards.

At that, in accordance with the law "On National Security", the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Deputy Ministers of Defense are also appointed from among civilians.

This requirement entered into force on January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced the appointment of new deputies.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, who is called a probable candidate for the position of the new Minister of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov, will not be able to be appointed to this position, as this is prohibited by law, as Budanov is not a civilian.