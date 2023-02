Russian Troops Personnel Losses For February 13 Increase By 740 To 139,080 Killed, Equipment - By 2 Aircraft A

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for February 13 increased by 740 to 139,080 killed, and Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 2 aircraft and 9 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 2 aircraft per day (298 in total), 3 tanks (total - 3,286), 8 armored fighting vehicles (total - 6,500), 9 artillery systems (total - 2,299), 1 unit of rocket artillery (total - 466), 5 units of vehicles and tank trucks (total - 5,155), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 218) and 4 drones (total - 2,011).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 286 helicopters, 234 air defense systems, 857 cruise missiles and 18 ships/boats.

