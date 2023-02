Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for approval the candidacies of three new Deputy Ministers of Defense: ex-commander of the Joint Forces Operation, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, former Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andrii Shevchenko, and volunteer and journalist Vitalii Deineha. Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I invited new people to the team. In accordance with the procedure, I submitted the candidates for the positions to the President of Ukraine for approval, after that the approval by the Government should take place," he wrote.

The candidacy of 52-years-old Pavliuk, who in March-May 2022 was the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and in July 2021-March 2022 - the commander of the Joint Forces Operation, was proposed for the position of First Deputy Minister.

For the post of Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitization, Reznikov invited a well-known volunteer, 39-years-old documentary journalist Vitalii Deineha, founder and in 2014-2020 head of the Come Back Alive charity foundation.

For the post of Deputy Minister for European Integration, Reznikov proposes the former Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Andrii Shevchenko. 46-years-old Shevchenko was Ambassador to Canada from September 2015 to August 2021, before that he was a journalist, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th, 6th and 7th convocations.

Reznikov also announced that First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Rusnak and Deputy Minister for Digital Development Oleh Haiduk remain in the ministry's team and will be involved in the work as advisers to the Minister.

The Minister also noted that these are not the last steps to restart the Ministry of Defense, the next changes to strengthen the team will be presented in a few days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers fired Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shapovalov resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.

On February 5, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that Reznikov will be transferred to the position of Minister of Strategic Industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation, and the Ministry of Defense will be headed by the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

On February 6, Arakhamia announced that personnel changes in the defense sector are being postponed.