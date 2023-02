During the past year, UKRBUDINVESTBANK complied with all National Bank of Ukraine regulations and, according to the rating, occupies the 42nd position among all banks operating in Ukraine. This allowed the bank to receive an AAA credit rating - the highest level of creditworthiness and a promising forecast - "in development". The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC UKRBUDINVESTBANK Svitlana Demyanenko told about this in an interview with the UNIAN agency.

"Full-scale war has become a really tough challenge. However, as we can see, the banking system survived in 2022 - we didn’t see a mass closure of banks - only 2 closed. Thanks to a competent policy, Ukrainian banks helped to maintain the economy of the state by holding themselves back. For UKRBUDINVESTBANK, the year 2022 was a test of the strength of both: the board and the team. We managed to avoid layoffs, and in return, the bank received tangible cohesion and tremendous dedication of employees during the most difficult periods of the year. In addition, last year we became more flexible and adjusted work in the conditions of an emergency situation, including further improving remote work tested by quarantine. But the most important thing is that we were able to strengthen the confidence of our clients in UKRBUDINVESTBANK by guaranteeing the safety of their investments, providing them with a high-quality level of service and constant feedback. A clear confirmation of this is the preservation of the number of our customers," said Svitlana Demyanenko.

According to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC UKRBUDINVESTBANK, the bank suffered property losses due to the war, but despite this, finished 2022 with a profit.

"We suffered significant property losses in the territories that were under occupation or in the zone of direct hostilities - we have a destroyed branches in Bucha, Kherson and Severodonetsk. Some branches were temporarily closed, but today their work has already been resumed. And, for example, in Mykolaiv, despite all the complexity of the situation, we worked all the time. But, speaking in financial terms, the amount of losses for the bank is insignificant, this was facilitated by the timely and competent collection of funds. The bank recognized losses from damage and loss of property and valuables, formed a reserve for active operations and diversified risks, ensuring profitable operations and a sufficient amount of income. We have maintained controllability and are profitable in 2022. The stability of the work was ensured by the management through continuous monitoring of the situation on the market, legislation and normative acts of the National Bank of Ukraine. UKRBUDINVESTBANK is flexible and operative in terms of decision-making - all services and collegial bodies of the bank worked and now working in a super active and coordinated mode. The effectiveness of our work, as it doesn’t surprising during the war, has increased significantly - this can be explained by the response to a common challenge and aiming at a common Victory", - said Svitlana Demyanenko.