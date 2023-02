Russian troops intend to push back AFU beyond the Zherebets River on the Svatove-Kreminna line

Units of the Russian occupation army intend to try to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Svatove-Kreminna line in order to push back the Ukrainian military to the west of the Zherebets River.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

According to British intelligence analysts, Russian troops will probably try to regain the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Regions east of the Zherebets River.

This region was under Russian occupation, but was liberated by the AFU during the counteroffensive operation in the Kharkiv Region, which began in September 2022.

British intelligence believes that units of the Russian army received orders to launch an offensive simultaneously on several areas of the front. At the same time, the forces of the Russian Federation were unable to accumulate sufficient offensive power in any direction to achieve the set goal.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Presidential Office announced that Russia had launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. The main combat operations are being conducted in five directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Besides, in recent days, in the area of the occupied Kreminna, Luhansk Region, Russian troops have increased the number of attacks on the positions of the AFU as much as possible, and have also begun to shell the contact line with artillery more often.

It will be recalled that this morning, February 14, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the Ukrainian military successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of 12 settlements.