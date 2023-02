Occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions, while suffering significant losses. On February 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 12 settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

During the past day, the enemy launched two missile, and 32 air strikes, fired 55 rounds using MLRSes.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polis, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. On the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus, combat training of Russian troops continues. The areas of Yanzhulivka settlements of the Chernihiv Region were subjected to enemy shelling last day; Tovstodubove, Vovkivka, Bilokopytove, Volfine, and Basivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Krasne, Vovchansk, and Dvorichanske in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiyansk, Stepova, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Pishchane, Vyshneve, and Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Ivanivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Vesele, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Dyliyivka, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region were hit by mortar, and artillery fire.

In the Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk directions, populated areas, which are not far from the contact line, came under tank, mortar, and artillery shelling. Among them are Avdiyivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region were affected by fire; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Staroukrayinka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Illinka, and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy repeatedly fired mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery at civilian objects in Kherson, as well as Antonivka, Kherson Region.

The General Staff reported that due to the lack of metal tokens with a personal number, by which the body of a dead serviceman can be identified, the personnel of the units of the 20th Army operating in the Luhansk Region were obliged by the leadership to wear a sleeve with a piece of paper in their breast pocket. On this piece of paper, each Russian occupier must enter information about himself, personal number, etc.

It is noted that campaigning work on the mobilization of scientists has begun in Moscow. In particular, with the staff of the research institute Polyus, which is Russia's leading scientific center in the field of laser technologies, explanatory work was carried out about social guarantees, and benefits of mobilized persons.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 15 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. Our defenders shot down two enemy planes - Su-24M, and Su-25.

In addition, units of missile forces, and artillery hit the command post, seven areas of concentration of manpower, two EW stations, as well as the ammunition warehouse of the Russian occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to data provided in the morning of Monday, February 13, the AFU eliminated 560 more Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has increased to 138,340 soldiers.