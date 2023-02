Russia is trying to increase the number of carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Colonel Vladyslav Nazarov, the speaker of the South Operational Command, has announced this.

"A frigate was added to two underwater missile carriers, so the total volley of Kalibr missiles is currently 16. Along the front line, an increase in reconnaissance UAVs is recorded," the military wrote.

He also urged not to neglect air raid alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Russian command raised its strategic Tu-95 bombers to the sky. An air alert was declared across Ukraine.

Due to the threat of rocket attacks on Ukraine, emergency power outages occurred. After that, it became known about the launch of cruise missiles, some of which hit critical infrastructure facilities.