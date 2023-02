After Scandal With Procurement For Army, Reznikov Wants To Appoint New Deputy Ministers

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced the appointment of new deputy ministers after the scandal with the procurement for the army.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of the important. I want to inform about a number of relevant decisions related to personnel and structural updating of the Ministry of Defense to improve the efficiency of work," the Minister wrote.

He stressed that "there will be new deputy ministers."

He has already submitted the relevant documents for approval.

Reznikov did not name the number of new ministers and candidates for these posts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the arrest of former Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, suspected of involvement in overpriced procurements, and set UAH 400 million of bail.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal with the procurement of food for the military and his request was supported by the head of the ministry, Oleksii Reznikov.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers the Defense Ministry's accusations of the procurement of food for the military at inflated prices an attempt to undermine the confidence of foreign partners in the ministry in order to disrupt the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.