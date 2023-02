The U.S. Embassy in Russia has called on its citizens to urgently leave the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the diplomatic mission.

“Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism. U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions,” the report said.

The embassy explained that it is problematic for them to assist Americans in Russia in those conditions under which the diplomatic agency is forced to work on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, due to Russian government limitations on travel for embassy personnel and staffing, and the ongoing suspension of operations, including consular services, at U.S. consulates,” the statement said.

They recalled that in September the Russian government mobilized citizens to the Armed Forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," the Embassy warned.

It is also noted that currently the options for commercial flights in the Russian Federation are extremely limited and often inaccessible.

"If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens to depart the country and transportation options may suddenly become even more limited,” the statement added.

Recall that for the first time, the United States will provide Ukraine with longer-range missiles in a new package of assistance.