Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, instead of being ready for peace in Ukraine, is starting new offensive actions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

"Almost a year after the invasion, Putin is not preparing for peace, but is starting new offensive actions," Stoltenberg noted and added that this is why military support of Kyiv with everything necessary on the battlefield is important.

"Speed will save lives. If Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a signal to authoritarian states in the world about the possibility of using force for their foreign policy goals," added the Secretary General of the Alliance.

He emphasized that NATO "will support Ukraine as long as it is needed."

As a reminder, a two-day meeting of defense ministers of the North Atlantic Alliance member states will begin on Tuesday in Brussels, as well as a meeting of the Contact Group on Aid to Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov said that he has left for another meeting in the Ramstein format, the main issues of the agenda: the protection of the Ukrainian sky and the development of the "tank coalition".