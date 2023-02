French Urged To Leave Belarus As Soon As Possible

The French, who are in the territory of Belarus, are advised to leave the territory of the country due to Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was stated in the statement of the French Embassy on Monday, February 13.

In the conditions of Russia's armed offensive against Ukraine and the closure of Belarus' airspace, any trips to Belarus are formally not recommended, the website says.

"The French in Belarus are advised to leave the country by road without delay, through checkpoints on the border with Lithuania, Poland, or Latvia. If necessary, passengers arriving by air should apply for an exit visa to the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, the U.S. Embassy in Russia called on its citizens to urgently leave the territory of the Russian Federation.

In September, Canada urged its citizens not to visit Russia, and those who are there to leave the country while commercial routes are available.

Also in September, citizens of Latvia and Romania were advised to refrain from traveling to Russia, and those who are already there to leave immediately.