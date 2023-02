In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, schoolchildren are forcibly transferred to distance learning in order to make room for the Russian military. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that according to the official version of the Russians, schoolchildren are transferred to avoid the spread of acute respiratory diseases.

"However, such preventive measures have not taken place before, meanwhile, the occupation administration has problems with the resettlement of the newly arrived occupiers, who are being resettled in the liberated schools," the report says.

The National Resistance Center pointed out that such measures are not held in the front-line territories - there is no educational process there. It is about rear regions where hostilities do not take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops have been actively conducting attacks in the Kreminna direction for several days in a row. However, they suffered significant losses and retreated.

Earlier it was reported that the Kreminna direction is currently experiencing the maximum escalation, the maximum number of shelling and attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.