Kyiv received two unique solar power plants as humanitarian aid, which will be installed in medical institutions of the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Medical institutions should work 24/7 to save the health and lives of Kyivans. But doctors, in the current conditions of power outages, cannot provide proper medical care only by the light of lanterns or candles. Special resuscitation equipment, laboratories, which require electricity, must work. That's why we continue to provide the capital's critical infrastructure facilities with alternative power sources," Vitali Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that it is about solar power plants from the leading French manufacturer of photovoltaic panels Roy Group Energy. French partners raised EUR 250,000 for their purchase. Another EUR 50,000 was provided by the JCI company.

One of the autonomous power plants (25.6 kWh) will work in the Advisory and Diagnostic Center. The other (76.8 kWh) - in the Sviatoshynskyi psychoneurological boarding school. French specialists will start the installation of power plants today, Vitali Klitschko said.