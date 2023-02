President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially introduced Vasyl Maliuk as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine to the team of the Service, the SSU said.

According to the Head of State, Major General Maliuk is a professional combat officer who should lead the SSU.

"I have the honor to present a new Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - combat officer, major general, professional person. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Vasyl Maliuk has proved that he is a patriot, a professional person - exactly the one who should lead the Security Service of our state," Zelenskyy said.

He said that he supports Maliuk personally, and in general, the special service, which is now dynamically and fundamentally changing, is becoming strong and modern.

"The enemy knows that these professional people who are here will not give him any chance. And therefore, it is very afraid of you," the President is convinced.

Zelenskyy also noted that the SSU is actively fighting collaborators, so it should quickly deal with these issues.

Maliuk himself assured that all the SSU personnel are aware of the level of responsibility and the tasks they are facing. The Special Service changes approaches to work and works systemically: from conducting unique special operations to detaining collaborators and documenting war crimes of the Russian Federation.

"Today we are building a new and modern model of the Security Service. Special emphasis is placed on counterintelligence. The Service is developing in the counterintelligence direction, but we do not stop in the fight against the internal enemy," Vasyl Maliuk emphasized.

And Maliuk reminded the SSU staff that "the head should work for the Service and for subordinates, and not vice versa." Thus, in his opinion, managers should "show by their example how to work."

He assured that the SSU would do everything possible and impossible to speed up the Victory.

Recall, on July 18, 2022, Maliuk was appointed as the provisional head of the SSU. It was with the arrival of Maliuk in the Service that significant changes occurred: such successful special operations as the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, the attack of naval drones on the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol Bay, the "self-liquidation" of many collaborators in the occupied territories, the exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk for 200 Ukrainian captured heroes, and more.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada decided to appoint Vasyl Maliuk as the Head of the SSU on the proposal of the President.