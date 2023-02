Today, February 13, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at the city of Kherson. The building of the enterprise's production base was destroyed, an employee was killed under the debris. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

The Russian military once again covered Kherson with artillery fire today. Russian shells completely destroyed the building of the production base of one of the enterprises.

It is reported that a man - a guard of the base - was under the rubble. The doctors only had to declare death.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration published a video, noting that an employee of the enterprise showed the ruins of the building where her colleague was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, February 12, the Russian occupying army carried out 42 shellings of the territory of the Kherson Region. 3 people were killed, 1 more was injured.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that as a result of the shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kherson Region, the railway line was damaged, in connection with which the final stop of the train No. 102/101 Kyiv - Kherson will be the city of Mykolaiv.