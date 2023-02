The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said that he had arrived in Belarus to discuss the provision of prerequisites for "immediate peace" in Ukraine. This was stated in a message on Szijjarto's Facebook page on Monday, February 13.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary wrote that he would present a peaceful position in Belarus to end the war in Ukraine, because more and more people are dying as a result of hostilities, and the course of events can only be influenced by peace.

"Hungary expects that all members of the international community will act to ensure immediate peace and avoid steps that could prolong or escalate the war. I will also present this peaceful position at today's talks in Minsk. Obviously, many will attack me because of the visit, but our position is clear: the channels of communication must be kept open. If we had not behaved in this way, I would not have been able to convey the message of the call for peace today either," the message said.

Szijjarto noted that he will hold a short press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik: "Without communication channels, there are no negotiations, without negotiations - peace," the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized Hungary's decision to remain dependent on Russian energy resources.

On January 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Ijgyarto, to whom it expressed a strong protest because of the "disparaging statements about Ukraine" by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

On January 31, it became known that Austria and Hungary agreed not to supply weapons to Ukraine.