According to data on the morning of Monday, February 13, the Ukrainian military eliminated 560 Russian soldiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has increased to 138,340 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 13, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 138,340 (+560) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,283 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6,492 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 2,290 (+3) units,

MLRS - 465 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 234 (+0) units,

aircraft - 296 (+0) units,

helicopters - 286 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2,007 (+0),

cruise missiles - 857 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,150 (+2) units,

special equipment - 217 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, further mobilization will further exhaust Russia, which cannot overcome the difficulties of the first stage.

The AFU also destroyed a column of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It was possible to make a targeted strike with the help of the Leleka drone.

In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the most casualties since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.