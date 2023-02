The new crossing point Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice on the Ukrainian-Polish border was opened for the passage of empty trucks. The border service reported this on February 13.

It is noted that the first truck has already crossed the border at the new checkpoint in the Lviv Region.

"Today, at the border with Poland, trucks with a maximum permissible weight of more than 7.5 tons, without cargo, have been allowed to pass," the State Border Guard Service said.

