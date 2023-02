Yesterday, February 12, at least three explosions were heard in the Mariupol district. As a result of the hits, the Russian barracks in the temporarily occupied Nikolskyi and four trucks with ammunition were damaged.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

"The consequences of hits in Nikolskyi. In addition to the damage to the barracks of the occupiers, 4 trucks full of ammunition were hit. Hence the detonation. What a beautiful Sunday evening. Harbingers of de-occupation," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, February 12, around 10:00 p.m., at least 3 loud explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol district of the Donetsk Region, which could be heard in Manhush, Nikolskyi, and all districts of Mariupol.

According to the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol, after the explosions, detonation sounds were heard for some time.

Earlier, on February 7, it became known about powerful explosions that occurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol in the port area. It was there, according to the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, that the occupiers recently brought equipment and air defense systems.