On Monday morning, the Russian occupiers fired on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, there were no killed and injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, the enemy again fired at Kupiansk. In the city, residential buildings were damaged, fires occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured," wrote Syniehubov.

In addition, during the past day, the enemy shelled with artillery and mortars at least 10 border settlements of the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk Districts.

It is reported that Kupiansk, Vovchansk and Dvorichna were the most affected.

Mostly private residences were damaged.

As a result of hitting a private house in Vovchansk, a 47-year-old man was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 10, eight people were injured in the Kharkiv Region as a result of an enemy missile strike.