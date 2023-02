The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served suspicions to traitors from Mariupol, including appointed by the occupiers the so-called "mayor" of the city captured and destroyed by Russia.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The employees of the SBI together with the National Police served the suspicion in absentia to the so-called "mayor", an employee of the Mariupol pre-trial detention center and 10 former law enforcement officers who currently work for the occupation administration.

After the capture of the city, a law enforcement officer, previously convicted of aiding a terrorist organization, voluntarily assumed the position of the so-called "head of the Mariupol city administration."

Currently, under the leadership of the invaders, he organizes the work of the occupation authorities.

Another traitor - an employee of the detention center, let representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation into the territory of the pre-trial detention center.

The prisoners who agreed to support the occupation regime were released from the remand prison, the fate of the others is unknown.

For active cooperation with the occupiers, the suspect assumed the position of head of the pretrial detention center of the so-called "state service of execution of punishments of the Ministry of Justice of the DPR".

It was also established that during 2022, 10 employees of various units of law enforcement agencies in the Donetsk Region, despite the oath they took, betrayed the Ukrainian state, went over to the side of the enemy and started working for the occupying power.

They voluntarily took up positions in illegally created bodies in the temporarily captured territory of the Donetsk Region, namely "militia units of the DPR of the Mariupol district".

The so-called "mayor" was served in absentia with suspicion of collaborative activity (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the pre-trial detention center employee - of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), ex-law enforcement officers - in treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to life imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers changed the "beholder" in Mariupol, now the city is headed by a former police officer, sentenced to 11 years in prison, Oleh Morhun.