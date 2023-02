As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, there is no shortage of power in the Ukrainian power system, electricity production completely covers consumption.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Consumption is gradually increasing compared to the day off, which is traditional for the beginning of the working week. Currently, there is no power deficit in the power system. The available capacity is enough to cover consumption needs," it said.

The absence of shortages is due to the fact that after repairs, additional power units at several thermal power plants are included.

Accordingly, electricity generation in the power system has increased, which fully covers consumption.

Also, due to flooding, hydroelectric power plants are working intensively.

In addition, increasing daylight hours and clear weather contribute to generation from renewable energy sources.

The import of electricity from Slovakia continues.

Ukrenergo notes that due to the lack of capacity, consumption limits have not yet been brought to the regions.

Measurements of actual consumption in the regions are carried out in accordance with the schedule.

At the same time, due to the damaged network infrastructure, hourly outage schedules are in effect in Odesa.

In the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr Regions and in the city of Kyiv, as consumption increases, it is also possible to use blackouts in accordance with the schedules of distribution system operators to avoid the risk of overload of equipment.

The company said that repair work is continuing at a number of power plants damaged during missile and drone attacks by Russians. Repair crews of Ukrenergo also continue repair work at all main network facilities damaged as a result of Russian attacks in order to eliminate network restrictions and transfer electricity from generation to consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, Ukrenergo reported that the situation in the Ukrainian power system after the last massive missile and drone attack by Russia is difficult, but controlled.