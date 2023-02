Denmark Hands Over All Its Caesar Howitzers To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Denmark has transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine all Caesar self-propelled artillery installations that it had in service.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Denmark has transferred to Ukraine all its self-propelled howitzers Caesar. A true friend who knows that our struggle is the struggle of Europe," said the statement.

In January, Denmark announced the sending of Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

It was planned to transfer 19 howitzers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced that the country would send DKK 300 million (USD 42.8 million) to the fund of the military support of Ukraine.