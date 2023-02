NBU Cuts Net Currency Sale In Interbank By 14% To USD 672 Million February 6-10

In the period from February 6 to February 10, the National Bank reduced the net sale of foreign currency by in the interbank foreign exchange market by 14% to USD 671.55 million over the previous week (January 30 - February 3).

This is evidenced by NBU data, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the reporting week, the National Bank bought USD 7.7 million, while it sold USD 679.25 million.

The NBU neither bought nor sold euros last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has bought USD 37.75 million, while it has sold USD 4,193 million.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the National Bank bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million in the interbank, and sold USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

In 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million and sold USD 3,891 million in the interbank currency market.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million in the interbank currency market.