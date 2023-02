The prosecutor's office served the former Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida with the suspicion of illegal registration of dietary supplements.

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

Currently, the ex-deputy minister has been served with suspicion under Article 321-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the established order of preclinical study, clinical trials and state registration of medicinal products).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being resolved.

According to the investigation materials, the former official contributed to the illegal registration of foreign medicinal products of unproven quality.

It was established that he made an illegal decision regarding state registration under a simplified procedure of a foreign drug, which is actually a biologically active supplement and requires additional research.

Thus, this dietary supplement could not be registered as a medicinal product, especially in the "accelerated" mode.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the circle of persons involved in it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida.

In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Bohdan Borukhovskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Health and Oleksii Yaremenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration.