There Will Be No Summons To Military Commissariat In Diia - Digital Transformation Ministry

The Ministry of Digital Transformation does not plan to introduce new services in Diia for sending summonses. The ministry is also not developing a digital military ID card for citizens of draft age, but it is working on a digital veteran's ID card. This was told by the head of the Digital Transformation Ministry Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There are still many problems that need to be solved, and I believe that these problems need to be dealt with. That's why there will be no summonses in Diia, and there are various discussions about other services, but nothing is in the works," he said.

The official noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense are working on a veteran's digital identity card and the possibility of receiving online services for veterans.

In addition, another project related to the military sphere is being developed - the transformation of military medical commissions (MMC).

"These are the commissions through which veterans who were injured on the battlefield pass. And now there is an inhuman bureaucracy there, you can't treat veterans like that. That's why we help digitize this area, introduce medical electronic systems in hospitals," the minister explained.

According to Fedorov, active work is currently underway to achieve a quick result in the MMC project in the next six months.

