The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi, who is suspected of receiving a USD 400,000 bribe.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The property of Lozynskyi was arrested," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the court granted the relevant petition of the NACB detectives and prosecutors.

In particular, Lozynskyi's real estate, cars and cash were arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the 24-hour house arrest of former Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi, who is suspected of receiving a USD 400,000 bribe.

According to the court's decision, Lozynskyi is required to appear at the investigator's every request; not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the prosecutor, investigator and court; notify about a change of residence and/or work; not to communicate with witnesses and other suspects in his case; hand in a foreign passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

On January 21, the NACB detectives detained Lozynskyi while receiving a USD 400,000 bribe for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and machinery at inflated prices.