Russia did not abandon massive strikes on Ukraine, the next missile attack could take place on February 24, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Currently, ship grouping is in the same number, two underwater missile carriers equipped with up to 8 Kalibr missiles continue to serve. This suggests that the enemy did not abandon missile attacks," said Humeniuk.

According to her, this can be both a massive missile attack and a combined one, point strikes are also possible.

"As a rule, launches from submarines are difficult to detect. Thus, the enemy can terrorize the local population with the threat of these strikes. Let's remember that they play with muscles more often," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the Russians are keeping ready more surface-based missile carriers, which are currently at their home points and are most likely preparing for the next exit.

"If we talk about (the time interval) from one massive blow to another - it is usually up to two weeks. We can note that from the previous one to the next (massive attack) - it is exactly February 24. Mindful of the enemy's attraction to sacred dates, we must be alert," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops fired 71 cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine on the morning of February 10.

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 61 of them.