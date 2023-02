In the battles near Vuhledar, the elite 155th brigade of marines from Vladivostok was completely eliminated.

This follows from a statement by Politico.

According to the American publication, it was completely eliminated, the command staff inclusive.

"The 155th brigade has already had to be replenished three times. The first time - after Irpin and Bucha, the second time - after the defeat near Donetsk. And now almost the entire brigade has been destroyed near Vuhledar," said Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, the spokesman for the AFU of the Tavriiskyi direction.

According to him, 150-300 Russian marines were killed every day in this direction, and about 130 units of enemy equipment, including 36 tanks, were destroyed in a week.

By the way, the 155th brigade already suffered a devastating defeat in the east of Ukraine back near Pavlivka in November 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, further mobilization will further exhaust Russia, which cannot overcome the difficulties of the first stage.

The AFU also destroyed a column of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It was possible to make a targeted strike with the help of the Ayist [Stork] drone.

In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the most casualties since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.