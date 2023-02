IMF mission starts discussions with Ukrainian authorities regarding preparations to revise Monitoring Program

The mission of the International Monetary Fund has started discussions with the authorities of Ukraine regarding the preparation for the revision of the Monitoring Program.

This follows from a statement by the IMF, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions today with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities to prepare for the review of the Monitoring Program with the participation of the Board of Directors," said Vahram Stepanyan, permanent representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine.

He did not specify other details.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 11, 2022, the IMF Mission started work on Ukraine online.

On December 19, 2022, the Board of Executive Directors of the IMF discussed the Monitoring Program with Board Involvement (PMB) for Ukraine approved by the IMF management.