Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 10 settlements in four Regions. The Russians suffer significant losses, and concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU within its morning summary.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hrianykivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Kreminna, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Region; Vyimka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Region; and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the enemy conducted four missile strikes, and fired 85 shots using MLRSes. The threat of further Russian air, and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polis, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, there were no significant changes, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Areas of 18 settlements were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Basivka, and Popivka in the Sumy Region; and Krasne, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar, and artillery shelling of 22 districts of populated areas. In particular, these are Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, tanks, mortars, and artillery shelled, in particular, Spirne, Vasiukivka, Ivano-Dariyivka, Paraskoviyivka, Zaliznianske, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Stupochky, and Klishchiyivka. In total, there are 16 settlements.

In the Avdiyivka and Novopavlovsk directions, areas of 25 settlements, including Tonenke, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Zolota Nyva, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Prechystivka, and Bohoyavlenka of the Donetsk Region; came under tank, mortar, and artillery shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka, and Novopil in Donetsk Region were affected by fire; Huliaipole, Stepove, Olhivske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of 20 settlements, in particular, Mylove, Zmiyivka, Respublikanets, Novokayiry, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka, and Dniprovske of the Kherson Region.

During the past day, the aviation of the AFU made eight strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as three strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile, and gunners hit 10 manpower concentration areas, one air defense position, and three enemy ammunition depots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to advance in five directions. The General Staff told about the situation at the front.

In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the most casualties since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.