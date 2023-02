On February 12, Russian occupation army carried out 42 shelling attacks on the territory of the Kherson Region. Three people were killed, 1 more was wounded.

This follows from a statement by the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram.

Thus, the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region using MLRS, mortars, tanks, and also conducted a missile attack.

It is reported that the enemy shelled Kherson nine times last day. The shells hit warehouses, a movie concert hall, the area near the State Administration building, and residential buildings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kherson Region, the railway line was damaged, as a result of which the final stop of train #102/101 Kyiv - Kherson will be the city of Mykolayiv.

In the meantime, about 200 Russian Guardsmen arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region and were resettled on the territory of the recreation center in Lazurne. Movement of residents is restricted in the village.