About 200 Russian Guardsmen arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region and were resettled in the territory of the recreation center in Lazurne.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, to strengthen counter-subversive measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region, the enemy sent about 200 servicemen of the Russian Guards there.

It is reported that they were resettled in the territory of the Chaika resort in the village of Lazurne.

"... and for the security of the occupiers, the movement of local residents in the village is restricted," the message of the General Staff states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in Brylivka and Novokyivka of the temporarily occupied Kherson Region, attempts of the Russian invaders to take away housing from the local population have been recorded.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied village of Zaliznyi Port of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are trying to carry out passporting of the population, promising the locals a monetary reward.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are checking the gadgets of the local population to set their clocks to Russian time.