The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a column of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It was possible to make a targeted strike with the help of the Leleka drone.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram.

"Good news from the Zaporizhzhia Region, where the artillery of the 128th mountain brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while adjusting the Leleka drone, destroyed a column of Russian troops on the Melitopol - Vasylivka road south of Zelenyi Hai," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, further mobilization will further exhaust Russia, which cannot overcome the difficulties of the first stage.

Meanwhile, the Russians are trying to advance in the east of Ukraine. In the meantime, the Armed Forces hit the enemy air defense positions and ammunition depots.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, Vremivka and Novopil districts of the Donetsk Region were hit by fire; Huliaipole, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Also, the Russians in the Kreminna direction suffered significant losses and retreated. The situation in the Luhansk Region is complex, but it is fully controlled by the Defense Forces.