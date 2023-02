The Russian occupiers are strengthening their groups at the front, in particular in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is strengthening its grouping of troops in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions," the General Staff reported.

In addition, the occupiers actively use aviation to launch strikes against the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, continues to damage civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes and launched 23 attacks from MLRS.

The threat of further Russian strikes on civilian objects throughout Ukraine remains high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to advance in 5 directions.

In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the most casualties since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.