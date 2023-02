The Russian occupiers brought to the Zaporizhzhia Region a replenishment of mercenaries from among Wagner fighters.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to replenish the losses, the Russian occupiers brought mercenaries from the so-called Wagner PMC, from among the recruited prisoners, to the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia Region," the General Staff reported.

In addition, the Russian invaders continue to carry out filtering measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

In particular, in the city of Hola Prystan, FSB officers of the Russian Federation are checking documents and personal belongings of local residents, paying special attention to phones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, said that the militants under his control allegedly stopped recruiting prisoners from Russian colonies to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The Russian military and the Wagner mercenaries are conducting combat operations in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region without any coordination.

War criminal and terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) said that the cessation of recruitment of inmates from Russian prisons to participate in the war against Ukraine will soon affect the offensive capabilities of the Wagner PMC.