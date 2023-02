Occupiers Trying To Advance In 5 Directions. General Staff Tells About Situation At Front

The Russians are trying to advance in the east of Ukraine. In the meantime, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy air defense positions and ammunition depots.

This was announced in the evening briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, during the day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes and launched 23 attacks from MLRS.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. It is strengthening its grouping of troops in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. Actively uses aviation to target the positions of our troops.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanske directions. That day, areas of 13 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Novovasylivka, Vovkivka, Kindrativka, Velyka Rybytsa and Zapsillia of the Sumy Region and Vovchansk, Ambarne and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of 17 districts of populated areas. In particular, these are Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Pishchane and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske, Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, tank, mortar and artillery shelling, in particular, took place in Spirne, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviyivka, Zaliznianske, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut and Klishchiyivka of the Donetsk Region. In total - 13 settlements.

Areas of 21 settlements came under tank, mortar and artillery shelling in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. Among them are Tonenke, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Bohoyavlenka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka and Novopil districts of the Donetsk Region were hit by fire; Huliaipole, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka and Mala Tokmachka in of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of 14 settlements, including Mylove, Zmiyivka, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka, and Dniprovske.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing the inhabitants of the territories temporarily occupied by it in the Kherson Region. This time, the most vulnerable strata - pensioners - came under pressure. The enemy is forcing them to get Russian passports, threatening to stop receiving any pensions.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. And units of missile forces and artillery hit 8 areas of concentration of manpower, 1 position of anti-aircraft defense and 2 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, further mobilization will further exhaust Russia, which cannot overcome the difficulties of the first stage.