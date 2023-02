The increase in electricity consumption due to the start of the working week will lead to the return of electricity supply restriction schedules that were not applied on Sunday, February 12.

This was announced by the executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, on the Rada TV channel.

"The combination of several factors allows today, on a specific day, not to limit consumption. But tomorrow, when it will be a working day and consumption will increase, power outages schedules will be used," Sakharuk said.

However, he stated that, in addition to balance outages, there are also network restrictions due to which power supply can be cut off in a number of regions now.

"We still have many points that were heavily damaged by shelling and which have not yet been completely repaired, for example Odesa, Kyiv Region, Kharkiv Region, Zaporizhzhia Region," the executive director noted.

At the same time, according to Sakharuk, the positive role is played by warming, longer daylight hours and the traditional reduction in electricity consumption during two weekends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Russian occupiers fired 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine.

On February 10, DTEK Energy reported that 4 thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to a Russian missile attack.

Also, on February 10, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian missiles and drones damaged thermal, hydro-generation, and high-voltage infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, all 9 NPP units were launched to reduce power outages.