Factory For Production Of British Weapons Could Be Built In Ukraine - The Telegraph

Representatives of Great Britain are discussing with their Ukrainian colleagues the production of weapons and vehicles under license on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by The Telegraph on Sunday, February 12.

"British weapons and military vehicles could be produced in Ukraine under plans that would see the country deepen its ties with NATO. Senior UK defense industry officials are discussing the plans with their counterparts in Kyiv, and any deal is likely to be seen as significant strengthening of Britain's relations with Ukraine," the message said.

The publication writes that British leaders visited Ukraine with the aim of establishing joint ventures that will produce weapons and vehicles locally under license. Other European defense companies are also in talks with Ukraine: "There is a race for Britain to be first in line, with British companies keen not to be overtaken by French and German rivals," one executive told The Telegraph.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, The Times reported that discussions are underway in Great Britain about the transfer of Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine.

On February 8, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked Defense Minister Ben Wallace to check which aircraft could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.

On February 8, the Russian Embassy in London threatened Great Britain with "military and political consequences" for the whole world in case of providing fighter jets to Ukraine.