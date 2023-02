Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. This was stated in a Telegram message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Sunday, February 12.

"Today, the servicemen of the SBGS reduced the occupiers' air fleet by one combat vehicle. In a week, this is already the second confirmed jet destroyed by the MANPADS unit of the border unit. It was possible to hit an air target, probably a Su-25 attack aircraft, from a foreign-made portable anti-aircraft missile complex. From hitting the "bird" became smoky and began a sharp decline," the report said.

The General Staff notes that the aircraft crashed as a result of a collision with the ground, and the servicemen did not notice the pilot's ejection, so it is likely that he "demilitarized’.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Russian jet in the battle for Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

On February 7, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

Also, on February 7, border guards shot down a Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut.