The Kyiv city authorities appealed to the Ministry of Culture with a proposal regarding the exhumation and transfer of the body of Soviet general Nikolai Vatutin. Volodymyr Prokopiv, member of the Kyiv City Council, stated this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

Prokopiv noted that the appropriate submission was made by the relevant Department of Cultural Heritage of the Kyiv City State Administration, and now these documents must be reviewed within 30 days.

"There is work on the exhumation and reburial of the body, but there is no decision yet. We have already made a submission to the Ministry of Culture. Next, the Ministry of Culture must make a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, because it is a monument of national importance. And the Cabinet of Ministers must make a decision," Prokopiv said.

According to the member of the Council, reburial work can be performed by the local authorities, the procedure of which usually takes one day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, a monument to Soviet general Nikolai Vatutin was removed from the Mariyinskyi Park in Kyiv.

On February 8, a monument to Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov was dismantled in Kyiv.

On January 6, a monument to the Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov was dismantled in Dnipro.