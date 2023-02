Further mobilization will further exhaust Russia, which cannot overcome the difficulties of the first stage. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine, said this during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, according to a message on the Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Sunday, February 12.

Skibitskyi noted that if the aggressor state continues with a new round of mobilization, it will suffer from the same problems that the previous wave revealed, including a lack of modern equipment in good working order and a sufficient number of combat-ready officers, training a huge influx of untrained people.

"They are preparing for the second wave of mobilization, but we believe that they will postpone it, because they have not overcome all the difficulties they experienced during the first wave. They were not ready for such a large-scale mobilization then, and they are not ready now," the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Russia had mobilized almost half a million people.

In December, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian leadership had decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.

Also in December, the Ministry of Defense of Russia instructed the military commissariats to start intensified work on the mobilization of men in January-February 2023.