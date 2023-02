The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicle in the western direction. This was stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, February 12.

The command notes that the Russian occupiers launched barrage munitions in the southeast direction on February 11 to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

"From 6:40 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command East of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones. In addition, in this direction, the defenders of the sky destroyed UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Orlan-10," the message said.

The Shahed launches were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported that Russian troops suffered significant losses in the Kreminna direction and retreated.

During the day of February 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 Russian invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 137,780 soldiers.

On February 11, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.