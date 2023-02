President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 12, 2023 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)". This is stated in decree No. 75 of February 12.

Sanctions were imposed for a period of 50 years. Among the 199 citizens of the aggressor state, there is one Ukrainian - Yurii Chernichuk, the former chief engineer of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, who was appointed by the occupiers to be the head of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, put into effect by this Decree, shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This Decree shall enter into force from the day of its publication," the statement said.

The Decree enters into force from the day of its signing, i.e. today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions against 200 Russian nuclear companies, in particular the Rosatom state corporation.

On January 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Diana Panchenko, the former host of the 112 Ukraine TV channel, and banned her from entering Ukraine for 10 years.

On January 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC decision to impose sanctions on 198 people, including Russian cultural figures and propagandists, as well as a number of Ukrainian citizens.