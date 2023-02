If Ukraine does not get help very urgently, Russia could win the war. President of Poland Andrzej Duda stated this in an interview with Le Figaro on Sunday, February 12.

Duda noted that it is impossible to agree on anything with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron is still trying to do so. The only thing that can be done to stop Russia is to support Ukraine, the Polish President emphasized.

"Russia could win the war if Ukraine doesn't get help very urgently. They don't have modern military infrastructure, but they have people! If we don't send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin could win. He could win, and we don't know where he will stop," Duda stressed.

The death of tens of thousands of killed soldiers will not stop Putin, because Russia is indifferent to human life, Duda said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country agreed to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.

On November 25, Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if the German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were placed in Ukraine.

We will remind, during the day of February 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 Russian invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 137,780 soldiers.