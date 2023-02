For several days in a row, Russian troops actively launched attacks in the Kreminna direction. However, they suffered significant losses and retreated.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the situation in the Luhansk Region is difficult, but it is fully controlled by the Defense Forces.

"A few days ago, there were a lot of powerful attacks. The main efforts were launched in the Kreminna direction. The enemy does not give rest in the direction of Bilohorivka, there is constant shelling from tanks, heavy artillery and aviation," Haidai said.

However, as the head of the Regional Military Administration noted, the enemy suffered significant losses in the Kreminna direction, so that they even "gave our defenders a little rest."

"They (the occupiers - ed.) retreated, because they had to replenish their units, as they were sufficiently broken. They even tried to go with a column of equipment, but after a good response from our defenders, they also retreated back," Haidai reported.

We will remind, earlier Haidai said that the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kreminna.

Also, according to Haidai, the occupiers are "planning" to go to Lyman of the Donetsk Region.