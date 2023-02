In the Livoberezhnyi district of occupied Mariupol, the Russians are increasing the number of their trucks with ammunition. The invaders are trying to hide from strikes by the AFU.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on the Telegram channel.

"Mariupol. Again the Livoberezhnyi district. Again, the concentration of military trucks with ammunition is increasing here. It seems that the main concentration of hideouts is planned here. Indeed, it is more difficult to hit. Theoretically. But, very theoretically," Andriushchenko writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Andriushchenko, the occupiers placed sniper points next to checkpoints to control entry into the city.

In addition, the Russians stopped providing children with food in the schools and kindergartens of the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Also, in Russian-occupied Mariupol, the so-called "local authorities" banned the sale of alcohol to people in uniform.

Earlier, on January 24, it was reported that a new "mayor" was appointed in temporarily occupied Mariupol. The leader of the terrorists of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin made Oleh Morhun, who was previously sentenced to 11 years, a "beholder".