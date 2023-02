Reznikov Assesses Whether There Is Threat To Odesa In Event Of New Offensive By Occupiers

Ukrainian soldiers deprived the Russian occupiers of dominance in the Black Sea. As of now, the Russians have no chance of approaching Odessa from the sea.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, during a press conference in Odesa.

"In order for there to be a risk of capturing Odesa and the region in general, Russia needs to have dominion over the Black Sea. But we deprived them of this opportunity. Including after the successful use of our Ukrainian Neptunes, when the cruiser Moskva went to the bottom at a well-known address. Plus, the Harpoon anti-ship complexes are in service, so I don't see any chance in them to approach Odesa from the sea," Reznikov answered the question about the potential risks for the southern regions of Ukraine from a possible large-scale counteroffensive of the Russian Federation.

According to him, it was not possible for the occupiers to approach by land last time, and currently, thanks to the defenders of Ukraine, the Russians are pushed back to the left bank of the Dnieper, which in itself, with destroyed bridges and crossings, is a powerful natural protective barrier.

At the same time, the situation is currently more tense in the left-bank territories of southern Ukraine.

"As for the left-bank territories of southern Ukraine, the enemy group has the opportunity to replenish with weapons, equipment, and people, so the situation there, of course, is more tense," added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

It will be recalled that the Defense Intelligence is confident that Russia does not have the resources for a large-scale offensive.

Meanwhile, official Washington believes that the Russian Federation plans to resume its offensive in the spring.