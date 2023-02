Occupiers Trying To Take Away Housing From Locals In Kherson Region - General Staff

In Brylivka and Novokyivka of the temporarily occupied Kherson Region, attempts of the Russian invaders to take away housing from the local population are recorded.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, soldiers of the Russian army actively go to houses and check that citizens have a residence permit and ownership documents.

"Abandoned houses are sealed with notices that the premises have become the property of the so-called occupying 'local administration,'" the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, enemy artillery fire in the Kherson direction affected the suburbs and Kherson itself, as well as the districts of more than 30 other settlements, including Havrylivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Burhunka, Prydniprovske, and Stanislav of the Kherson Region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Zymivnyk.

In addition, in the Kherson Region, it was forbidden to use video recorders on civilian cars.

Also in the Kherson Region, the occupiers are checking the phones of local residents regarding their transfer to "Russian time".