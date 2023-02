Almost 26 million people were affected by the deadly earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria.

This is reported by Alarabiya News.

According to the UN, the number of killed in these countries exceeded 25,000. In total, 15 million people were affected in one way or another in Turkey, and 11 million people in Syria. In this regard, the UN health agency appealed to the WHO with an urgent appeal to allocate USD 42.8 million to cover urgent needs in the field of health care.

It is noted that in terms of the number of victims, the earthquake still ranks seventh in the list of the most destructive disasters of the 21st century.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the south of Turkey and the north of Syria.

On February 8, a group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics arrived in Turkey to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake.

Ukrainian consuls also went to the south of Turkey to help Ukrainians. Probably, five more of our citizens are under the rubble.

In addition, in Turkey, six members of one family were rescued after spending 101 hours under rubble after a devastating earthquake.